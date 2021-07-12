SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 56,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,633,680.00.
Shares of SAIL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $64.19.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
