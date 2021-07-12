SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 56,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,633,680.00.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

