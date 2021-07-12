Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CELH) Director Sells $192,271,312.50 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CELH) Director William H. Milmoe sold 3,076,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $192,271,312.50.

CELH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. 23,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

