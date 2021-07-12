Trading S.A. Ares Sells 565,008 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 565,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $4,254,510.24. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 359,093 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $2,438,241.47.

Shares of PGEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,087 shares.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.