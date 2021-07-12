Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NYSE:DGICA) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 200,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

