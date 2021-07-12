Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after buying an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.59. 42,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,627. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.86. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.