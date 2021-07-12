Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.35. Citigroup posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

NYSE C traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

