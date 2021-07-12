KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.