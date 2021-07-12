KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.