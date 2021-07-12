FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading 36.7% Lower Over Last Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $264,161.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.23 or 0.00897503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005513 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.