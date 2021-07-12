Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey Sells 3,305 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $72,710.00.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sydney Carey sold 23,149 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $472,702.58.

SUMO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 53,967 shares of the company were exchanged.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

