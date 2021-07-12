Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,480. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.44. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.72.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.78 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

