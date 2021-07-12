adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.29. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,172. adidas has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that adidas will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

