Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

KEP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.74. 3,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

