Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
KEP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.74. 3,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.98.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.
