Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 10.5%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s share price was down 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 133,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 180,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.