Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Sells 256,033 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 256,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $5,512,390.49.

FNKO stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,424 shares.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

