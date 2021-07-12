Codex DNA, Inc. (NYSE:DNAY) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,500,000.00 in Stock

Codex DNA, Inc. (NYSE:DNAY) major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc purchased 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Codex DNA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,227 shares.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

