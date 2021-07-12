Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Reaches $4.61 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $4.61 million and $38,473.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00160941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,792.15 or 1.00162255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.37 or 0.00957173 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.