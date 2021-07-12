Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

TGB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.99. 26,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,802. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 138.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

