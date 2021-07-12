Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LIFZF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

