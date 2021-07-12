Pizza Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $2,639.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001289 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.82 or 0.01462523 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

