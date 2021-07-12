RAI Finance (RAI) Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $31.37 million and $10.15 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00160941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,792.15 or 1.00162255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.37 or 0.00957173 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.