Zacks: Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 461.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.72. 39,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

