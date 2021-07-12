Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,457. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

