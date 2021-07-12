Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.42. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. 36,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

