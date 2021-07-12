$73.43 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post $73.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.65 million and the highest is $75.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $62.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $346.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $193.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

