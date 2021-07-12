Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $588,054.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00160941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,792.15 or 1.00162255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.37 or 0.00957173 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

