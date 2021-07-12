TTM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTMI) VP Sells $41,861.70 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70.

Tony Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44.

NYSE:TTMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.08. 72,959 shares of the stock were exchanged.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

