TTM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTMI) VP Sells $41,861.70 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70.

Tony Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 23rd, Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44.

NYSE:TTMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.08. 72,959 shares of the stock were exchanged.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

