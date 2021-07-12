-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASLN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASLN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,175. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $119.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.