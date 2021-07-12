-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASLN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASLN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,175. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $119.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.