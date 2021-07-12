Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth $101,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.58. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

