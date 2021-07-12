PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and $1.06 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000194 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,147,640 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

