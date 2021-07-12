Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post sales of $39.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $44.30 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 376%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $195.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $215.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $299.26 million, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 55,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,661. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after buying an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 40.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

