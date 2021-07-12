Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

ARMK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,391. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Aramark by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

