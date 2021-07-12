Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post $78.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $78.77 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $309.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

