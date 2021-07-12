QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,206,000 after acquiring an additional 400,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,868. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $987.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

