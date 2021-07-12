Metal (MTL) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Metal has a market capitalization of $125.73 million and approximately $146.53 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005829 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00091886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

