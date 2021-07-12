Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

NYSE:NWPX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.46. 1,904 shares of the stock traded hands.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

