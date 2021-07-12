Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

ETTX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,851. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.