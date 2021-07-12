Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

ETTX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,851. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

