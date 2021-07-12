Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. SkyWest posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 59,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. 13,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13. SkyWest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.86 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

