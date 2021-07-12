Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.31. 114,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,653. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.5% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 211.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 557,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 378,127 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 111.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.