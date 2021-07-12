Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report sales of $120.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.60 million to $121.04 million. Upwork posted sales of $87.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $475.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $487.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $586.10 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $628.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. 41,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,499. Upwork has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -360.25 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

