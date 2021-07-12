Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.79

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 79.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 485,334 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.