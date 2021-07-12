TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 2% This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $19.94 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00894464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

