Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 5,332 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88.
Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 7,306 shares of the stock traded hands.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Featured Article: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.