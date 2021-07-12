Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42,313 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $13.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,705.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,759.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,350.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.