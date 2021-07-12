Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 199.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,867 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 6.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $84,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.44. The stock had a trading volume of 428,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

