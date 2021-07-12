Beacon Price Reaches $1.23 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $2,413.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024845 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001617 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001496 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BECNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.