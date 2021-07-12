Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 6,500 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00.
Shares of NYSE AKRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. 5,369 shares of the company traded hands.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.