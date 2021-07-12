Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 6,500 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00.

Shares of NYSE AKRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. 5,369 shares of the company traded hands.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

