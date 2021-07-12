Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVCR traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,669 shares.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

