Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) COO Sells $116,156.25 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $116,156.25.

ADPT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. 6,609 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.