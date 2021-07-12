Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) COO Sells $116,156.25 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $116,156.25.
ADPT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. 6,609 shares of the company were exchanged.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.