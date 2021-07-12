Insider Selling: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:ALPN) CEO Sells 12,952 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 12,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $129,649.52.
ALPN traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.