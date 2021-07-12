Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Insider Sells $355,853.40 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.31. 21,295 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

